The Word — ‘Don’t overthink it’

I find it interesting that as people of faith, many Christians feel the need to assign meaning to everything that happens. Every situation has to have a purpose or reason. When it’s bad it’s the devil and when its good its God. For some folks of the faith its as one dimensional as that. We are trying too hard to give credit and assign blame. Finding some hidden meaning in things that may have no meaning whatsoever. God is at work in all things and we can find God’s hand in many things, But maybe sometimes, we overthink things.

Much of the world that doubts God’s goodness likes to blame God for natural disasters, plagues, virus, wars, famine and the likes. If we have a flat tire on the way to church and don’t make it, we say “Satan didn’t want me worshiping today.” If we find a twenty-dollar bill on the sidewalk we may think “God blessed me today.”

It’s all a matter of perspective, but again, I think sometimes we try too hard.

I’ve known folks slide into ditches after snowstorms because they were not going to “let Satan stop me from coming to church.” Newsflash: Satan doesn’t control the weather.

I’ve known people who have stayed at home after a snowstorm saying simply, “God gave me a day of rest by sending the snow.” Newsflash: God probably didn’t send a blizzard to prevent people from coming to church and worshiping Him.

Maybe it just snowed. Maybe somebody just dropped a $20 and you were lucky enough to spot it. Maybe it is just a flat tire. Perhaps instead of assigning credit or blame to God or the devil, about something that happened, we should look for God’s hand in what has taken place.

You found the twenty-dollar bill. Now what would God have you do with it? The flat tire? God protected you from an accident down the road. It snowed. Celebrate the seasons and enjoy the snow day (you can read your bible and pray at home-be safe!).

The prophet Isaiah writes the following: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”-Isaiah 55:8-9

A gentle reminder that we are not on the same wavelength as God. Things happen for reasons and somethings happen for no reason. Don’t over think it. God is at work doing what God does and we can find him, we can see him, in everyday life and in many events and in many lives.

It doesn’t mean when the tree falls on your house that God is telling you to move out (and it wasn’t Satan trying to kill you either). Just thank God that He protected you and your family. He was on the job.

REV. BARRY VASSAR is pastor at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist. He can be reached at fitzgeraldmemorial@gmail.com.