Sue Wood Wilkerson, 97 of Farmville, passed away at The Woodland on Friday, Jan. 28. She was born on March 11, 1924, the eldest child of Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Wood Jr. of Farmville.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Russell Wilkerson.

Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by one daughter, Barbara W. Huskey of Farmville; two granddaughters, Tina Robertson of Farmville and Carla Chwat (Andrew) of Dacula, Georgia; four siblings, Dorothy Wilkerson and Margaret Garrett, both of Farmville, Lucy Wilson of Cumberland and John C. Wood of Princeton, North Carolina, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wilkerson will be laid to rest following a private service with interment in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Southside SPCA.

