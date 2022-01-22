Stone elevated to full-time assistant coach, co-offensive coordinator

Hampden-Sydney College 22nd-year head football coach Marty Favret has announced that Lindell Stone has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach and named co-offensive coordinator-working with the quarterbacks. Stone served as the quarterback coach this past season while in a part-time position with the Tigers.

“We’re excited to have Lindell aboard,” said Favret. “He brings energy and passion every day, and has fully embraced the Tiger football program and the Hampden-Sydney community. I sincerely believe he’s a rising star in our profession.”

Stone joined the program prior to the 2021 season and his tutelage helped H-SC lead the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in passing offense this past fall, averaging 262.9 yards per game. Senior quarterback and team captain Tanner Bernard, who will return for 2022, led the ODAC in passing yards (2,546), passing yards per game (254.6), completions per game (18.10) and passing yards per completion (14.07). Bernard was second in conference total offense (259.6) and passing efficiency (140.4), and was named First Team All- ODAC.

Stone was a four-year team member at the University of Virginia (2017-20), starting one of nine career games at quarterback. He completed 63-113 career passes (55.8) for 487 career yards and four career touchdowns with six career interceptions thrown, adding 20 career yards rushing. His best season came during his final campaign in 2020 when he started one of six games and completed 60-102 passes (58.8) for 449 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions thrown, adding 25 yards rushing. He set career highs with 30 completions, 240 yards and three touchdowns off the bench against North Carolina State (October 10). Stone made first career start at Wake Forest (October 17) and passed for 193 yards, becoming the 22nd Cavalier to throw for 150-plus yards in their first career start-his 193 yards rank No. 10 all-time in UVA history for most passing yards in a first career start. He was 5-of-5 passing with a touchdown against Abilene Christian (November 21).

A native of Dallas, Texas, Lindell earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in government at Virginia in May 2021. He and his wife, Mallory, have a daughter, Allison Grace, and reside in Farmville.