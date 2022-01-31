Search for shooting suspects

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Farmville Police Department are looking for information on Jan. 30 shooting incidents.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on US Route 460 a Prince Edward County deputy observed a dark colored Chrysler sedan with tinted windows and temporary tags traveling at a high rate of speed.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop.

The vehicle turned onto Green Bay Road where the occupant(s) of the Chrysler fired shots at the deputy’s vehicle.

One round struck the front bumper and entered the passenger tire of the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle onto Sandy River Road where the pursuit was terminated due to the disabled cruiser.

The suspect vehicle continued on Sandy River Road toward Orchard Road.

Before this incident a vehicle was shot in the Town of Farmville on East Third Street near Milnwood Road.

No one was injured in either shooting. Both shootings are under investigation by the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Farmville Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations is asked to call the Prince Edward Sheriffs Office at (434) 392-8101, Crime Solvers at (434) 392-3400 or the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-3332.