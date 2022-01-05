Robert “Bobby” Elliott Booker, of Cumberland, departed this life on Dec. 30.

Two sisters survive him, Beulah Trent and Katherine Booker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, from 12 – 5 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the parking lot of Reed Rock Baptist Church in Amelia, on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Hill-Dickerson Family Cemetery.

