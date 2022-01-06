Road work planned

Published 10:30 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 630 – Rural rustic work.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above

More News

New app will show where to find farm fun

Northam announces Mortgage Relief Program

County lifts burn ban

Farmers have until Jan. 24 to respond to USDA survey

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections