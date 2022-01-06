Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 630 – Rural rustic work.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above