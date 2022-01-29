Remembering Thomas Salamon

Jan. 30, 2021 was a devastating day for the many, both near and far, who knew Thomas “Thom” Ryan Salamon, a senior at Hampden-Sydney College just months away from graduating; for on this day Thom was killed in a car accident. This is a tragedy from which no one who knew him will ever fully recover, but Thomas’ mother and Phi Gamma Delta fraternity have partnered and been working tirelessly to try and raise the funds necessary for the scholarship created in Thomas’ name to become an endowment and therefore live on in perpetuity. The group is only a fifth of the way there and needs your help.

This scholarship will allow other young men, who may otherwise be unable, to attend this remarkable college where Thom thrived and grew into his best self. Attending Hampden-Sydney College truly facilitates and guides young men to grow into and embody all the characteristics of good men and good citizens.

Although tragic, the hope is that some good can come from Thom’s death through this scholarship, — but this scholarship can only happen with your help and would help forever celebrate his life that ended so prematurely.

To donate follow these steps:

1. Visit Alumni.hsc.edu/gifts

2. Enter the gift amount and then click “View All Giving Opportunities”

3. Search by entering “Thomas” and the scholarship for Thomas will appear (and is the only choice in the search results)

4. Select the “Thomas R. Salamon ‘21 Memorial Scholarship” and then hit continue

5. Complete the remainder of the information