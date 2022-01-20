President’s list announced

Published 5:15 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Staff Report

The following students were named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

The area student who made the presidents list are: Lowell Welch, Keysville; Christan Dunn, Green Bay; Heather Alkire, Appomattox; Kassi Gray, Arvonia; Robert Yoder, Gladstone; and Verlesha Holman, Farmville

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

