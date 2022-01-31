Patricia Jamerson Moore, 77 of Appomattox, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 30, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Freddie Lee “Teddy” Moore for 33 years.

Born in Lynchburg, on April 16, 1944, she was the daughter of the late George Herbert Jamerson Sr. and the late Mildred Mayes Jamerson.

Patsy was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Teresa Moore of Appomattox, Todd and Cristy Moore of Forest and Joey and Karen Moore of Appomattox; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Lee Moore, Kelsey Almond and husband, Devin all of Appomattox, Gage Moore and wife, Katie of Virginia Beach, Morgan Moore and wife, Carter of Farmville, Landon Moore and fiancée, Leah of Lynchburg and Marlee Moore of Appomattox; four great-grandchildren, Madison Moore, Kollyns Almond, Harper Moore and Emma Moore; a sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Wayne McCormick; two brothers and sisters-in-law, G. H. and Joyce Jamerson Jr. all of Appomattox and Dennis and Tammy Jamerson of Surfside Beach, South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon J. “B.B.” Moore.

Patsy was the president of F.L. Moore & Sons, Inc., and loved and appreciated all her employees who she considered family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Patsy’s sister-in-law, Bonnie Moore Rolfe for her love and support of Patsy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at Reedy Spring Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Worley. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Reedy Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1315 Reedy Spring Rd., Spout Spring, VA 24593, where she was a member.

