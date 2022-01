The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recently announced its newest members. An induction ceremony for Deana Rumsey, Carol Duncan and Mary Gallalee was held during the Chapter’s monthly meeting, which was held at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library. Above, from left, Chapter Regent Dr. Carolyn Wells, Deana Rumsey, Carol Duncan and Mary Gallalee.