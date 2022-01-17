Michael R. Sears Sr.

Michael R. Sears Sr., 74 of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Sears; two children, Marsha L. Sears and Michael R. Sears Jr.; one grandson, Bryant K. Colomb Jr. and a host of relatives and friends.

Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Baptist Church on Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. 

Online condolences and streaming available at www.jenkinsjr.com. 

