Letter — Controversary is good

To the Editor:

It has been recently announced that Charlottesville Republican Party Chairman Dan Moy has challenged U.S. Rep. Bob Good for the Republican nomination for the Congressional 5th District as he (Moy) stated that he would be less controversial than Good! Well as far as I’m concerned controversy in Congressman Good’s case is a good thing as It means he is doing something right standing up for his constituents fighting for their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness the very rights and freedoms that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues fight to trample upon each and everyday. Congressman Good is a voice for his constituents and for many other Americans whose representatives cowardly refuse to stand up for them and do justice by them and Congressman Good has also taken a stand for Christ and His Word which is the very foundation of morals and values that this country was built upon. Congressman Good is doing a great job as our representative in Washington and he has my full support and my vote and I ask that you support him as well. I don’t know Mr. Moy nor do I know where he stands on many of the social and fiscal issues but I just want to know from him, why are you trying to fix that which isn’t broke?

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring