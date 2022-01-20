Lancers earn All-State Honors

Three Lancers are represented on the 2021 VaSID All-State University list after a record breaking fall season for the women’s field hockey program. Luna Lopez, Ana Paula Lazaro, and freshman Moussia Walckiers earned All-State awards, including Walckiers being named the VaSID Rookie of the Year.

Coming in her first season, Walckiers earned 2nd Team VaSID All-State honors while also being named the top rookie in the stats. Walckiers started in every game for Longwood as a true freshman and totaled four goals, two assists, and 10 points on the year. She played in over 700 minutes for the Lancers, best among the freshman on this season’s team. The native of Belgium enjoyed her first career multi-goal game in a 7-0 win against Central Michigan, scoring twice, and earned her first career assist in a 4-3 win against William & Mary.

After four years of stuffing the stat sheets and earning any and all All-Mac awards she could, Luna Lopez was named to the VaSID All-State First Team after a banner senior season. Lopez is a four-time All-MAC first-team selection, and three-time All-Region honoree. This season, the Argentinian native finished in the top five in the MAC in goals, assists and points. She totaled eight goals, seven assists and 23 points. Being an impact player on both ends of the field, Lopez helped elevate Longwood to the top of the MAC in goals and ranked second in goals allowed in the 2021 season, while also scoring the game winning, lone goal in a 1-0 win over Kent State in the MAC tournament.

Ana Paula Lazaro was named to the VaSID All-State Second Team after a breakout sophomore season campaign that saw her earn a First Team All-Mac honor. Lazaro ranked fifth in the MAC, second on the team, with seven goals at the end of the season. Lazaro had one defensive save and helped Longwood post the second-lowest goals against average in the MAC. She ranked seventh in the MAC in points with a total of 16, adding two assists to her seven goals.