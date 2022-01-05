Harriet Parker

Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Staff Report

Harriet Parker of Cumberland departed this life at her home on Jan. 3. She is survived by two sons, Harold E. Parker Jr. and Julius Parker (Penny); one daughter, Jill Davis (Brian), one brother, Robert Jackson Sr.; two sisters, Christine Oliver and Vivian Clark (George); six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends may offer condolences and sign the guest book on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 1-5 p.m. There will be no public viewing. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9,

2 p.m., location to be determined. Call 804-492-4855 for further information. Interment at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Farmville.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

