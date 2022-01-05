Harriet Parker of Cumberland departed this life at her home on Jan. 3. She is survived by two sons, Harold E. Parker Jr. and Julius Parker (Penny); one daughter, Jill Davis (Brian), one brother, Robert Jackson Sr.; two sisters, Christine Oliver and Vivian Clark (George); six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends may offer condolences and sign the guest book on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 1-5 p.m. There will be no public viewing. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9,

2 p.m., location to be determined. Call 804-492-4855 for further information. Interment at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Farmville.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com