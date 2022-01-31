Harold William Collins, 79 of Cumberland, passed peacefully at his home on Jan. 27. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert James Collins and Irene Norman Collins.

As a teenager, Harold joined his father, Robert, in the excavating business. That business, Collins Clearing and Grading, is well known throughout the state and now continues into the fourth generation.

Harold enjoyed operating his heavy equipment and earth moving equipment, the hunt of his unique items from auctions and riding around seeing what he could see. He was so proud of his son and daughter and their accomplishments.

He is survived by his beloved brother, Aubrey J. Collins (Charlotte); son, Harold W. Collins, Jr. (Margaret Taylor Collins); daughter, Dana Collins Marion (Jay Marion); grandchildren, Brittany L. Marklin (Jeremy), H. William Collins III, Ryan E. Taylor (Natalie), Alexander R. Pulley, Dylan G. Pulley and Harleigh D. Marion; three great granddaughters, Braelyn, Jewel and McKenna and lots of extended family and friends.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 31, at the Dunkum Funeral Home, followed by interment in the Center Cemetery in Cumberland C.H.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department.