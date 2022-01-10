Elizabeth S. Ragland, 86 of Farmville, passed away on Jan. 4. She was born on Oct. 29, 1935, the daughter of the late Paul M. Stimpson Sr. and Elizabeth L. Stimpson.

She was a graduate of Farmville High School and the PanAmerican School of Business in Richmond. After graduating, she began her career in banking as a teller at First National Bank of Farmville, remaining there over the years and thru many transitions until her retirement as Vice President of the Farmville Branch of First Virginia Bank.

After her retirement, she became office manager for Stimpson Bookkeeping and Tax Service until it’s closing in 2018.

Though she was a member of many and various groups and organizations during her lifetime, she was most passionate about serving her church. Elizabeth was an Elder and Trustee of Farmville Presbyterian Church, serving on nearly every committee, but always with special affection for Stewardship and Missions. She was also the treasurer for the Women of the Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas L. Ragland Sr. and two brothers, Paul M. Stimpson Jr. and L. Wade Stimpson Sr.

She is survived by her three children, Sarah Queen (David), Thomas L. Ragland Jr. (Robert Carter) and Bobby Ragland (Teresa); four grandchildren, Daniel Queen (Kristen), Evelyn Francis (Gabe), Anna Ragland and Matthew Ragland; two great grandchildren, Latham Queen and Brynn Francis; a sister in law, Valerie Stimpson and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., at Farmville Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmville Presbyterian Church, 200 West Third St., Farmville, VA 23901 or to the Cumberland County Rescue Squad, PO Box 171, Cumberland, VA 23040.

