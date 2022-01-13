Elder earns dean’s list honors

Anna Elder, of Pamplin, is one of 1,024 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2021 semester.

To be considered for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

