Curtis M. Wilkins, known to his friends as “Shorty”, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10.

Curtis retired from CenturyLink/Sprint Telephone Company after 43 years of service. It was a job he loved.

He is survived by his wife, June of 58 years, two daughters, Linda W. Johnston (Paul) and Lori Wilkin; as well as two grandchildren he adored, Madaline and Christopher Johnston. Curtis leaves behind his brother, Carroll Wilkins (Janie) and many beloved friends.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR races as well as time with his family.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Farmville United Methodist Church.

