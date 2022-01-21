Community updates

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 3:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at Rt. 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Our sympathy is extended to the family of Grave Willis Hudgins, age 98 of Cumberland who went home with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 10. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and loved her and will always be remembered as people passed by she would swing on her front porch when the weather was good.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering its 34th year as a group and will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church located 26599 North James Madison Hwy. New Canton.

All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Our sympathy is extended to the Hunter and Waycaster family of Dillwyn. Dianna Waycaster Hunter, age 62, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9. She will be greatly missed by many.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Martha Miles of Richmond, Jane Crawley of Farmville and John Trammel Farmville, all having birthdays on Monday, Jan. 24.

Our sympathy is extended to the Fisher family of Scottsvlle. Eleanor Fay (Adcock) Fisher, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 4 She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.