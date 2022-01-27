Cleveland Jackson “C.J.” Morris, 91 of Appomattox, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 24. He was the husband of the late Constance “Connie” O’Brien Morris.

C.J. is survived by his daughter, Cindy M. Morris and husband, Michael; two granddaughters, Maggie Jean Morris Boyer and husband, Jesse, and Hallie Cook Morris; three great grandchildren, Nora Frances Boyer, Trent Sterling Boyer and Elsie Beulah Tallulah Boyer; brother, Roger Morris and wife, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Nancy M. Morris and a brother-in-law, Wilbur J. St. John all of Buckingham.

Born in Buckingham County, on Jan. 4, 1931, he was a son of the late Cleveland Henson Morris and Grace Cook Morris. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Eugene Morris and an infant son and daughter.

He was a member and deacon at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, where he served as the church historian. C.J. was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Korea. After the war, he worked as a civil servant for the USAF. After leaving civil service, he returned home to C.H. Morris and Sons’ Family Farm and Sawmill working with his brothers. In later years, he pursued photography and was known as an expert local historian and genealogist. Nicknamed “Desert Rat,” C.J. relished being outdoors. His fondest adventures were camping in the Mojave Desert, catching rattlesnakes with his bare hands and hiking down into the Grand Canyon. However, his greatest adventure and love was his family.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church by Pastor Rick Caldwell. Burial followed in the church cemetery with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #104 and V.F.W. #9855 combined honor guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia, PO Box 281, Farmville, VA 23901 or go to pscsupport.org.

