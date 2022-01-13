Christmas tree collection

Twin Lakes State Park will be collecting live Christmas trees now through Jan. 16. Donated trees will be submerged to create improved habitat for the park’s fish populations. Orange safety cones in the Goodwin Lake parking area mark the drop off location, open between 8 a.m. and dusk every day.

Donations are restricted to real trees only; artificial trees will not be accepted. Parking fees do not apply to those entering the park only to donate, all others are subject to the regular parking fee. For more information, contact Breanna.Doll@dcr. virginia.gov.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to reserve one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.