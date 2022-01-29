Chase away the blues

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb.13 at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road, Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering its 34th year as a group and will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church located 26599 North James Madison Hwy., New Canton.

All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home 804-492-5806 or cell 434-315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people:

Pastor Alan Gough of Wingina who pastors Tar Wallet Baptist Church in Cumberland will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, Jan. 30 and Bonnie Worley of Cumberland on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Welcome home to Wayne Davenport of Dillwyn who spent Christmas Day thru Tuesday, Jan. 18 at UVA hospital in Charlottesville after having health problems and open heart surgery. He is said to be doing okay as of this writing as your thoughts and prayer are still greatly appreciated.

Welcome home to Eileen Reyonds of Buckingham on Thursday, Jan. 20 who recently spent time as a patient at Central Southside Community Hospital and a period of time at Heritage Hall Nursing Home of Dillwyn. She is said to be doing okay as of this writing and your continued thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to a very special couple Jerry and Barbara Heifner of Dillwyn on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club proudly presents Bluegrass/Bluegrass Gospel featuring Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance for adults will be $20, at the door tickets for adults will be $25. Children 6-12 will be $15 and children 5 and under are free. You can purchase tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com or make checks payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton P.O. Box 373 Appomattox Va. 24522 or visit the website at www.appomattoxbluegrass.com. For more information call Tony at 434-660-7101.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.