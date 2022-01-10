Brenda Lann Hall was embraced by the Lord on Jan. 4.

She carries with her the love of those she left behind: her devoted husband, Jeffrey; niece, Tracie Morgan (Chad); great-nieces, Tessa Wright, Gabrielle Wright, Savannah Wright and London Morgan; sister-in-law, Debra “Susie” Lann; step-daughters, Kristen Byrd (Jeremy) and Jessica Hall; grandson, Jacob Byrd; pug, Molly and many other family and friends.

She is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Herbert A. Lann Sr. and Selma Taylor Lann and brother, Herbert “Bear” Lann Jr., who predeceased her.

Brenda was one of the sweetest souls to ever grace the Earth. A Christian not just in name but in deed, she lived her faith every day by helping those she could through love and prayer. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms and an open heart, her warmth lit up every room.

She adored her family and friends, the Dallas Cowboys (nobody’s perfect) and movies with happy endings (thank you, Hallmark Channel, for always making her smile).

Despite her recent health struggles, she never complained, choosing instead to keep trusting in God. Though there is solace in knowing she no longer suffers, we will miss and mourn her every day until we meet again. Until then, sweet Brenda, keep making Heaven a little brighter, and watch over us here on Earth.

Funeral service was held Jan. 10, at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, with interment in the Buckingham Community Cemetery.