Bessie Jamerson Dowdy, 93 of Dillwyn, passed away peacefully at A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home in Marietta, Georgia, on Jan. 26. She was born Feb. 12, 1928 in Buckingham County, the daughter of Robert Mitchell Jamerson and Berta Amos Jamerson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lightfoot Dowdy; daughter, Sharon Dowdy Tew and her siblings, Ruth Wooten, Robert Jamerson, Reuben Jamerson, Cora Leber and Edna Norman.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Dowdy McCarthy and husband, Mike McCarthy; granddaughter, Lauren Michelle McCarthy and husband, Josh Meeks; grandson, Michael Joseph McCarthy; great step grandchildren, Morgan and Tyler and brother-in-law, Guy Norman.

She was a member of New Store Presbyterian Church, having served as an Elder and active participant in many other church programs.

She was employed by Buckingham County School System as the Cafeteria Manager at Buckingham Primary School.

She was affectionately known by many in her community as “Aunt Bessie” due to her sweet and loving disposition towards all. For many years, as a volunteer through 4-H, she conducted classes where countless children in the community learned to sew.

She loved gardening, canning, sewing, cooking and being in the company of family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn on Friday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dunkum Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 3. Private internment will be at New Store Presbyterian Church following the funeral service.

The family requests that masks be worn while inside the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Buckingham County 4-H (checks to be made to Treasurer of VA Tech, please note 4-H on the check. Mailed to Buckingham Extension Office, P.O. Box 227, Buckingham VA 24921) or New Store Presbyterian Church c/o Bettie Mitchell, 10938 Francisco Road, Farmville, VA 23901.