Area man dies in crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 5:48 a.m. on Route 60, Anderson Highway, between Bell Road and Ridge Road in Powhatan.

A 2009 Ford Ranger was traveling Westbound on Route 60 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a 2001 Lincoln Town Car traveling Eastbound on Route 60.

The driver of the 2001 Lincoln Town Car, Andrew Trent Jr., 53, of Farmville, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2009 Ford Ranger was transported to Chippenham for treatment of stable but critical injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team. Charges are pending.