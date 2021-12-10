Yoga classes offered

The Farmville Recreation Department will begin holding yoga classes on Monday, December 13. Join new instructor Torian Jones, founder of Beyouniquorn LLC, in a Hatha and Kemetic yoga experience to learn various methods of self-care to reclaim your power within. This class will incorporate breathing, meditation, movement and mindfulness to create a holistic yoga experience.

Yoga classes will be offered for three different age groups:

• Senior sessions will take place on Tuesdays from noon – 1 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Complex (1328 Zion Hill Rd).

• Sessions for children/youth will be offered at the South Street Conference Center (122 South St) on Mondays from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

• Sessions for the general public will occur at the South Street Conference Center on Tuesdays: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., Fridays: 6 – 7 p.m., and Saturdays: 1:30 2:30 p.m.

Class fees are just $4 per session. For more information, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department at (434) 392-3737 or email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act. Should you need special accommodations, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department.