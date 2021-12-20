William “Billy” Dunn Pollard, 95, of Farmville, formerly of Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Woodland where he had been a resident since 2006. Billy was born in Keysville on Feb. 2, 1926, to the late John W. Pollard and Mildred Dunn Pollard.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Billy worked for the Town of Farmville Water Treatment Plant until his retirement.

A funeral service will be held at noon, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, with interment to follow in the Veterans Cemetery. Public viewing was held on Monday, Dec. 20, at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Liberty Christian Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 156, Green Bay, VA 23942.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is serving the family.