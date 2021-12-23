State girls cross-country recognized

The following students were recognized by the Cumberland County School Board for their performance in cross-country track:

• Students who qualified for cross-country state competition: Nakyra Bartee, Nalonda Henderson and Samara Long.

• Student named to First Team All-Region Cross-country Team: Nakyra Bartee.

• Students named to First Team All-District Team: Nakyra Bartee and Samara Long.

• Students who finished 55th, 56th and 57th respectively at state competition: Nakyra Bartee, Samara Long and Nalonda Henderson.