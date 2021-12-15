Shirley Rebecca Webb departed this life on Dec. 9 in Cumberland.

She is survived by two sons, Willie Brown Jr. (Denice) and Alfonso Brown; a bonus son, William Bryant; one daughter, Sheila Brown; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, Howard Sims Jr.; a sister, Caroline Johnson (John); one aunt, Neaterbell Sims; one sister-in-law, Pat Laws and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral home in Cumberland. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at Tearwallet Baptist Church, Cumberland. Reverend Sandy Carrington officiating.

