Pedestrian struck in crosswalk

A pedestrian was airlifted from Farmville to the Medical College of Virginia after being struck in a crosswalk Monday.

According to Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington, at approximately 5:32 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Farmville Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Griffin Boulevard and Madison Street.

Once on scene, officers discovered a man had been struck in the crosswalk by a 2003 Chrysler SDN traveling North on Griffin Boulevard.

The driver of the Chrysler, McKinley Randolph, 84, of Farmville, was charged with Virginia Code Section 46.2-924 for violating pedestrian right of way.

Ellington said the victim was taken by Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad to Centra Southside Community Hospital where he was then flown to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.