No injuries in tractor trailer crash
Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Keysville Fire Department responded to a single vehicle tractor trailer crash 1400 block of U.S. Route 360 on Monday, Nov. 29, around 3:15 p.m. Units arrived to find the tractor trailer overturned with the cab detached from the chassis. Crews worked to set up a detour to keep traffic moving by splitting West-bound U.S. Route 360 and using one lane to keep the East-bound traffic moving. As of press time, the crash remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.
You Might Like
Growing awareness for cancer
The Farmville Police Department is participating in its fourth year of No Shave November to raise awareness and funds for... read more