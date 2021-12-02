No injuries in tractor trailer crash

Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Keysville Fire Department responded to a single vehicle tractor trailer crash 1400 block of U.S. Route 360 on Monday, Nov. 29, around 3:15 p.m. Units arrived to find the tractor trailer overturned with the cab detached from the chassis. Crews worked to set up a detour to keep traffic moving by splitting West-bound U.S. Route 360 and using one lane to keep the East-bound traffic moving. As of press time, the crash remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.