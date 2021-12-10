Memorial scholarship formed

BY VICTORIA THOMPSON

Special to The Farmville Herald

Hampden-Sydney College is known for keeping its history and legacy alive, especially when it comes to Greek life. Recently, the Delta Deuteron Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta at Hampden-Sydney has been trying to raise money for a memorial scholarship in honor of one of their fraternity brothers, Thomas Salamon.

The Thomas R. Salamon ’21 Memorial Scholarship has been created in honor of Thomas who died on Jan. 30, 2021 in a car crash. Since he majored in math, economics and applied mathematics, the scholarship would benefit a Hampden-Sydney student who studied in a similar field.

According to Alexander Kehoe, a junior Phi Gamma Delta brother, people who would be eligible for this scholarship would also share characteristics that Thomas exemplified in his time at Hampden-Sydney.

“It’s a big responsibility, and initially it seemed like a daunting task. There are a lot of guys in the frat who want to see this happen, so we’ve had ideas,” Kehoe mentioned.

The overall goal for this scholarship’s financial amount is $50,000; this would make it considered an endowed scholarship. The scholarship is planned to be given out in the next academic year.

At the moment, the fraternity is focused on figuring out ideas and planning fundraisers.

Kehoe mentioned how the fraternity had started raising money at the beginning of this school year, but not much progress has been made. Most of the effort has been achieved through letters being sent to different newspapers throughout the area.

Thomas’ mother, Carolyn Salamon, recalled how donations in honor of her son came in last spring. When the college sent her a letter in regard to the situation, she reached out with the idea to form a scholarship in her son’s memory.

Carolyn and the Phi Gamma Delta brothers decided to come together and form a memorial scholarship.

“We both had the same ideas, and with them having fulltime academic lives, I very much appreciate everything they’re doing,” Carolyn said, “I am most definitely honored.”

She further emphasized how scholarships had benefited her son, saying how he was able to attend Hampden-Sydney because of them. She also mentioned how her son had accomplished things while attending college that she didn’t discover until after he passed away, like creating an entrepreneur club for students who have innovative ideas.

When asked what she hoped the scholarship would accomplish, she said, “I hope it is able to maintain his memory and the impact he had, but it’s equally as important to give another boy an ongoing opportunity to grow and become a really well-rounded gentleman.”

Both Salamon and Kehoe have explained the importance of keeping his legacy alive through this scholarship.

Kehoe also stated, “It has been a big driving force to find the motivation and drive to help the scholarship and help continue Thomas’s legacy.”

While the fraternity has not reached the goal yet, there are many ideas being considered for fundraising in the future.

Kehoe mentioned the idea of having a kickball tournament once students return from winter break, and the weather gets warmer. The tournament would involve other fraternities at Hampden-Sydney and possibly some of the Longwood University sororities as well. Specific details on location and which groups will be involved are to be determined at this time.

