Making spirits bright

Each year, Piedmont Regional Jail (PRJ) employees team up with various department of social services, within the governing six counties, to give back to the community. For Christmas, PRJ employees teamed up with the Nottoway Department of Social Services and assisted with their Angel Tree by sponsoring 13 angels. The staff was eager to help and to give back to the community. Pictured are Superintendent Jerry Townsend with jail employees and representatives from Amelia and Nottoway Department of Social Services.