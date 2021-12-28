Leatherwood honored

At the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Board recognized retiring Building Official Coy W. Leatherwood. Leatherwood has been a county building official since April 1, 1985, and is set to retire Dec. 31. Pictured are, from left, Supervisor David Emert, Supervisor Bobby Jones, Leatherwood, Supervisor Beverly Booth, Supervisor Jim Wilck and County Administrator Doug Stanley. We extend our appreciation to Leatherwood on his commitment to the county and congratulate him on his pending retirement. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to editor@FarmvilleHerald.com.)