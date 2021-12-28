Leatherwood honored

Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Staff Report

At the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Board recognized retiring Building Official Coy W. Leatherwood. Leatherwood has been a county building official since April 1, 1985, and is set to retire Dec. 31. Pictured are, from left, Supervisor David Emert, Supervisor Bobby Jones, Leatherwood, Supervisor Beverly Booth, Supervisor Jim Wilck and County Administrator Doug Stanley. We extend our appreciation to Leatherwood on his commitment to the county and congratulate him on his pending retirement. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to editor@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

More Prince Edward

Solar farm approval process moves forward

County lifts burn ban

Donation given

New animal shelter slated for 2024

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections