Julia Carpenter Garnett passed away on Dec. 15. She was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth F. Carpenter and Gilmore Carpenter of Orange.

She is survived by her husband, B. Lockett Garnett; three children, Lisa Eichelberger of Christiansburg, Doug Garnett of Rice and Steve Garnett of Chesapeake; grandson, Douglas Garnett of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Jean Forbes (Rick) of Great Falls and Rebecca Thomas (Harold) of Nokesville; two sister-in-laws, Marjorie King of Portsmouth and Marie Kephart (Mike) of Herndon; one brother-in-law, Blair Garnett (Alice) of Richmond; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Julia received an Associate of Arts Degree from what is now Ferrum College. She enjoyed spending time with family, her Knit Wit friends, knitting, cross stitching, scrapbooking and making greeting cards and working in her flower beds.

The burial was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, 202 Pisgah Church Rd., Rice, VA. A celebration of life will take place at a later time at Kings Grant Baptist Church, 873 Little Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Platelet Disorder Support Association, 8751 Brecksville Rd., Suite 150, Cleveland, OH 44141 or Kings Grant Baptist Church’s Benevolent Fund.

