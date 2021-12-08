LETTER – Gift landfill a stocking full of coal

To the Editor:

The craziest things can occur and will occur during the last days of a governor’s administration. It is my fondest hope and desire that the outgoing Governor Ralph Northam administration gifts the Green Ridge landfill a stocking full of coal in the form of a major permit setback for their poorly conceived trash menagerie. This would be a huge uplifting event for the thousands of Cumberland and Powhatan residents that reside near this potential future blight on their community.

Keith Buch

Powhatan