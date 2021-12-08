LETTER – Gift landfill a stocking full of coal
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021
To the Editor:
The craziest things can occur and will occur during the last days of a governor’s administration. It is my fondest hope and desire that the outgoing Governor Ralph Northam administration gifts the Green Ridge landfill a stocking full of coal in the form of a major permit setback for their poorly conceived trash menagerie. This would be a huge uplifting event for the thousands of Cumberland and Powhatan residents that reside near this potential future blight on their community.
Keith Buch
Powhatan