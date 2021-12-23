Garden Study Club creates holiday wreaths

On Nov. 17 the Garden Study Club held a program on Making Holiday Wreaths. The program was led by Megan Varner. Members were asked to bring various greenery such as magnolia, boxwood, fir, pine or spruce. Members were able to work with various frames to create lovely fresh holiday wreaths. The meeting was held at the home of member Patsy Pelland. Members, from left are Sherry Martin, Sherry Honeycutt, Patsy Pelland, Debbie McClintock, Martha Sue Blosser, Sherry Swinson, Nan Colvin and Llewellyn Watson.