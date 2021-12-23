Garden Study Club creates holiday wreaths

Published 8:05 am Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Staff Report

On Nov. 17 the Garden Study Club held a program on Making Holiday Wreaths. The program was led by Megan Varner. Members were asked to bring various greenery such as magnolia, boxwood, fir, pine or spruce. Members were able to work with various frames to create lovely fresh holiday wreaths. The meeting was held at the home of member Patsy Pelland. Members, from left are Sherry Martin, Sherry Honeycutt, Patsy Pelland, Debbie McClintock, Martha Sue Blosser, Sherry Swinson, Nan Colvin and Llewellyn Watson.

More Lifestyles

Hotel Weyanoke and Farmville revisited

Church and Community events for the week of Dec. 24

Column — Grace this Christmas

Battle of the Bulbs winners announced

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections