Fitzgerald completes bags for seniors

Published 6:00 am Friday, December 10, 2021

By Staff Report

The Fitzgerald Baptist Women on Missions group completed 200 gift bags for senior adults in Cumberland County as part of giving back through the Cumberland Christmas Mother program. In addition, Fitzgerald Baptist collected 21 angel tree gifts for the same program to help supplement Christmas this year for many children. Above, from left, are Vicki Norman, Frieda Newman, Geraldine Whaley, Jean Ownby, Betty Newman, Madison Jamerson, Andrea Jamerson and Christina Newman.

More News

Spending our time

Donation given

Yoga classes offered

CCLA meeting canceled

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections