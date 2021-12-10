Fitzgerald completes bags for seniors

The Fitzgerald Baptist Women on Missions group completed 200 gift bags for senior adults in Cumberland County as part of giving back through the Cumberland Christmas Mother program. In addition, Fitzgerald Baptist collected 21 angel tree gifts for the same program to help supplement Christmas this year for many children. Above, from left, are Vicki Norman, Frieda Newman, Geraldine Whaley, Jean Ownby, Betty Newman, Madison Jamerson, Andrea Jamerson and Christina Newman.