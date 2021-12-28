Farmville Police seek shooting suspect

At 2:52 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, Farmville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 Block of South Main Street. Shortly thereafter, police received another call for a gunshot victim at Centra Southside Community Hospital. Officers determined that multiple shots were fired and multiple cartridge casings were collected from the scene.

The victim, a 31-year-old male, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Farmville Police continue to investigate this shooting and anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call 392-3332 or use our anonymous Tip411 application. Tip411 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, simply search “Farmville PD Tip411”. It is also available on our website at www.farmvilleva.com. You can also text a tip to 847411, but you must begin your message with the key word “FarmvillePD.”