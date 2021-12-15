Deaconess Elsie Bolden Trent, 88 of Cumberland, departed this life on Dec. 11.

She is survived by her children, Andrew Booker Sr., Annie Mae Smith, Thelma Brown, Mark Trent and Coretta Booker; 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Edmonia Carter, Thelma Jones and Mabel Gregory; two brothers, Thomas Bolden and Jefferson Bolden; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends, to include Elsie Langhorne and Tyrone Winfield.

A celebration of life service will be held at Zion Baptist Church in Dillwyn, on Monday, Dec. 20, at noon. The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Internment will take place at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumberland. Reverend Leroy Ross officiating. Reverend Timothy Woodson, eulogist.

