Church and Community Events for the week of Dec. 17

NOW – DECEMBER 24

TOY DRIVE — The Eggleston Foundation and Prince Edward Elk’s Lodge #269 are hosting an annual Christmas toy drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main St., Farmville. Toys will be handed out on Christmas Eve. For any questions, contact (434) 392-7000 or (434) 645-9292.

NOW – DECEMBER 28

RAFFLE TICKET FUNDRAISER — Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging is holding a Santa for Seniors Raffle Ticket Fundraiser. To get your ticket, contact Nikki Dean at (434) 767-5588. Drawing will be held via Facebook live on Wednesday, Dec. 29. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds will benefit The 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event in conjunction with the Santa for Seniors Event.

NOW – JANUARY 26

BEEKEEPER’S SCHOOL REGISTRATION — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers are hosting a bee-keepers school at the Prince Edward County Extension Office. School consists of four classes, Jan. 26, Feb. 8, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 from 7 – 9 p.m. plus a field day for which the date is not yet set. Fee includes all classes, field day and one book. For more information or to register, contact Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or email wmorgan476@gmail.com.

NOW – FEBRUARY 12

RAFFLE TICKET FUNDRAISER — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department is raffling off an 8×8 Old Hickory Building donated by Wilck’s Lake Sheds. The building is valued at $2,500. See any auxiliary member or fireman or call (434) 547-3672 to get your tickets. Drawing to be held on Feb. 12, 2022.

DECEMBER 17-19

LIVE NATIVITY — There will be a free drive-thru outdoor live nativity, December 17, 18, 19, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. nightly at Farmville Church of Christ located at 1401 Milnwood Road. Enjoy the story of Christmas from the warmth of your car.

DECEMBER 18 – 19

DRIVE THRU LIGHT SHOW — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department presents “A Rocking Christmas” on Dec. 18 and 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. There is a fee per vehicle. Enjoy the lights and see Santa. There will be a drop box for letters/wish list for Santa. Please include return address. This is a drive thru event. There will also be chili for sale.

DECEMBER 18

LAYING OF THE WREATHS — The Judith Randolph – Longwood Chapter DAR with Wreaths Across America will be laying Wreaths on the Veterans Graves at Trinity Memorial Garden on Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon. The public is invited to attend and place the wreaths on our veterans’ graves after the ceremony. Seating will be limited, so you may want to bring a chair. Plan to arrive early for parking. Trinity Memorial Garden is located on route 460 in Rice. Any questions, call Nancy Pempel at (434) 391-1250.

DECEMBER 19

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road, Rice will have a guest preacher, Reverend Larry Williams on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. Masks are required.

CANTATA — Oakwood United Methodist Church located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia will host a Christmas Cantata during worship zoom and in-person at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

CHRISTMAS PROGRAM — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn will host a Christmas Program at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

DECEMBER 21

LONGEST NIGHT SERVICE — Oakwood United Methodist Church located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia will host a Longest Night Service which is a service that honors people that have lost loved ones and are experiencing grief. This event is via zoom and in-person at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — Oakwood United Methodist Church located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia will host a Christmas Eve Service via zoom and in-person at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak Street, Dillwyn will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight service. The service will include the Lord’s Supper, caroling and recognition of the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ by candlelight. The service will be on Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. For more information or questions call (434) 983-3368.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at the intersection of Bethlehem Road and County Line Road in Charlotte Court House will be host its Christmas Eve Service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. All are welcome.

DECEMBER 26

CHRISTMAS SERVICES — Oakwood United Methodist Church located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia will host Christmas Services on Sunday, Dec. 26 including a 9:15 a.m. prayer group and at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, which will be zoom only. A worship service via zoom and in-person will be held at 11 a.m.

INSTALLATION SERVICE — The Bethel Grove Baptist Church located at 10844 Green Bay Road, Rice will hold its installation service for Pastor-elect, Rev. John Hurt Sr. on Sunday, Dec. 26. The service will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. Stanley Wesley delivering the message. All are invited to attend and masks will be required for the service.

DECEMBER 27 – 28

AUDITIONS — Auditions for “Exit Laughing” directed by Dudley Sauve, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Waterworks Theatre. On stage roles include three for mature women, one male and one female, both studying for their Ph.D.’s. Backstage roles include stage manager, props, costumes, sound and lights. “Exit Laughing” production dates are February, 18,19, 25 and 26. All community members are invited to audition and support their local theatre.

DECEMBER 31

WATCH NIGHT SERVICE — The Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations located at 1358 Sheppards Road, Farmville will host a Watch Night Service Friday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. The church’s pastor is Dr. Wendy Lyle-Jones. The guest speaker for this event is District Elder Betty L. Jones. All are invited to attend.

WATCH NIGHT SERVICE — Calvary Baptist Church located at 1144 William Hendricks Drive, Prospect will be hosting a Watch Night Service at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Refreshments will be served after the service.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main Street, Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will have indoor worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m., Facebook live service every Sunday and on WFLO 870 am radio every 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.