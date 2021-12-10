Christmas parade brings holiday cheer

It seemed like nearly all of Farmville had come out Sunday, Dec. 5, to watch the annual Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade. Hundreds of citizens lined the sidewalks of Main Street to watch as more than 60 different floats, cars, marching bands and more paraded down the road to celebrate the holiday season.

If you couldn’t find a particular resident in the crowd, you likely later spotted them atop a float or waving as they passed by in the passenger seat of a firetruck.

From first responders blaring their sirens to local kids showing off their cartwheels, good tidings and joy were in the air Sunday afternoon. There were beauty queens with glittering tiaras, auto clubs galore, and, of course, holiday characters ready to hand out goodie bags filled with sweet treats.

Photos by Alexa Massey