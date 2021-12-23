Christmas Mother making spirits bright

Bear Creek Academy assisted the Cumberland Christmas Mother for the 2021 season. Together they provided gift for 249 area children, which included 67 teens and adolescents ages 13-17; and 182 children, toddler and infants. The Christmas Mother also provided 200 gift bags for seniors in Cumberland County. In addition, five families were adopted by area churches.

Richmond Area Bicycle Association (RABA) donated 20 bikes and Lights at the Lake, put on by Bear Creek Lake State Park, raised almost $7,000 to help with the Christmas Mother needs.

Cumberland Christmas “Mother” Vassar noted, “This year was another great year. To all who contributed, supported and volunteered to help make Christmas special for the families, keep it up folks. You are making Christmas happen for so many families and individuals and your efforts are appreciated.”