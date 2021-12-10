Christmas celebration held

The Directors of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce gathered for their Christmas celebration on Tuesday. Sandra Moss hosted the group at her home in Dillwyn. Above are, from left, Eddie Slagle, incoming Chamber President Jordan Miles, Faye Shumaker, Jewel Harris, Treasurer and Newsletter Editor Sandra Moss, Ruth Lyle, Margaret Stout, Barbara Wheeler, Krishna Jo Melendez and incoming Chamber Vice President Brother Maximilian Watner.