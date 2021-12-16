Auditions set

Auditions for “Exit Laughing” directed by Dudley Sauve, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Waterworks Theatre. On stage roles include three for mature women, one male and one female, both studying for their Ph.D.’s. Backstage roles include stage manager, props, costumes, sound and lights. “Exit Laughing” production dates are February, 18,19, 25 and 26. All community members are invited to audition and support their local theatre.