Walk for Education held

On Friday, Oct. 1, the Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation, Inc. held its 20th Annual Walk for Education where students, teachers, administrators, foundation board members and community groups participated in an event to raise funds for teacher grants and student scholarships. In conjunction with the Walk for Education, the Cumberland Elementary School celebrated its 25th Anniversary with an invitation of the 1st year and the 25th year school board, supervisors and administrators to participate in the event.

All three schools’ students and teachers participated during specific times during the day. The elementary school students walked their bus loop, the middle and high school students walked on the track. The Cumberland Elementary School raised $1,771, the Cumberland Middle School, $550 and the Cumberland High School, $355. A donation of $2,100 was given by Ride for Education and an anonymous $1 donation was given for each Cumberland County School student in attendance and participating that day for a total amount of $1,074. The total funds raised primarily for teacher grants were $5,850.

Special thanks were given to all who helped make the event a success, including the event’s chairman, Barbara Gamage.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the Foundation can do so by clicking on the “contribute” link on the Foundation’s website at www.ccpsfinc.org.