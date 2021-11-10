Virginia to offer nutrient management training this fall

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part nutrient management training school this fall in the Richmond area. The school is for anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan writer.

Both sessions will be in person at the Homewood Suites, 5996 Audubon Drive, Sandston, Virginia 23150.

The first session, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. The second session, Dec. 8-10, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm.

Both sessions run from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day. Early registration is $130 per session. After Nov. 22, the fee increases to $150 per session.

Nutrient management continues to be an important factor in a farmer’s decision-making process when considering application of materials to supply nutrients to crops. Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments so that crop yields are maximized and nutrient loss to ground and surface waters is minimized. Application rates are determined by a process using actual yield records or soil productivity when yield records aren’t available.

More information about nutrient management training and certification is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain.

You must register for each school separately. Register by contacting Susan Jones at (804) 824-1573 or susan.jones@dcr.virginia.gov.