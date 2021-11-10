Veterans Day Luminary event set

On Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, staff, volunteers and period-dressed living historians will be hosting the annual “Veterans Day Luminary” commemorative trail walk.

This year, two tours will be offered. The Ranger-led hikes will begin at 6 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. at the camp-fire beside the historic Hillsman House, each lasting approximately 30 minutes. The tours will follow a luminary led path and will include several stops along the way where living historians will read brief first-person accounts from the battle. These vignettes along with the luminaries are to honor the soldiers and civilians, both North and South.

This special event is free to the public and will take place during sunset. Visitors are highly encouraged to dress accordingly for potentially cold temperatures. In addition, please wear comfortable footwear for walking along a grass and dirt-covered trail. Pets are also welcome but must be on a leash no longer than six feet in length and under the control of their handlers at all times. In the event of inclement weather (rain or snow), the program will be canceled. Parking will be in a designated flat, grassy field adjacent to the historic home site.

Current COVID-19 Restrictions shall be observed. For questions, please call the park office at (804) 561-7510. For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit http://virginiastateparks.gov/covid-19-update.