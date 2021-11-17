Tigers earns road win at Averett

Sophomore Adam Brazil scored a career-high and game-high 23 points to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to a 69-56 non-conference basketball road win at Averett University (AU) on Wednesday night in Danville. Sophomore D.J. Wright finished with 12 points for the visiting Tigers, who improved to 2-0. Jalen Rowell scored 17 points for the host Cougars, who dropped to 0-1.

“Physical game tonight,” said third-year Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough. “I thought we showed, in spurts, what this team is capable of on the defensive end, which was great to see. Very proud of the way we battled.”

H-SC took an early 5-2 advantage at 16:51 after a game-opening three-point field goal by Wright, along with an offensive rebound basket by junior Ryan Clements. AU used a 19-12 run to take a 21-17 lead with 9:46 left in the first half. The Tigers, however, responded well and put together an impressive 21-3 run of their own to take a commanding 38-24 advantage at halftime — getting points from seven different players, including five points each by Clements and sophomore Alex Elliott. It was Brazil who kept the visitors close during the early spurt by the Cougars, as he scored 10 of his 12 first-half points during the run by the home team.

H-SC continued its momentum in the second half, outscoring AU 21-11 to take a 59-35 lead at 8:42-Brazil with 8, Wright with 6 and sophomore Davidson Hubbard with 6 combining for 20 of the points, including a pair of three-pointers each by Brazil and Wright. The Tigers took their largest lead of the contest at 64-39 with 7:33 remaining after a layup from sophomore Josiah Hardy that followed two more three-pointers from Wright and Brazil, respectively. AU, however, scored 11 unanswered points-all by Rowell-to close to within 64-50 at 4:37. The Garnet and Grey was able to secure the road triumph with 5-6 free throws over the final 3:24 to provide for the final margin.

Brazil led H-SC with his career-high and game-high 23 points, making a very efficient 6-9 field goals, including 5-7 on three-pointers, and 6-6 free throws… adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Wright had 12 points, including 3-6 three-pointers and 3-4 free throws, for the Tigers. Hubbard contributed nine points, four rebounds and two blocks, Hardy had eight points and seven rebounds, and Clements added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. H-SC shot 45% from the field, including 48% on three-pointers, and 88% at the free throw line.

Rowell led AU with his team-high 17 points. Bryson McLaughlin added 14 points and Jordan Lewis had 12 points for the Cougars. AU shot 36% from the field, including 20% on three-pointers, and 64% at the line.

H-SC will play on the road again at non-conference opponent Southern Virginia University next Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. in Buena Vista.