Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district, which include but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 725 (609-608) – 10/12-12/3, closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 609, 636, and 608 to 725.

• Route 630 – Rural Rustic work.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Route 616 – Rural rustic work.

• Route 619 – Mainline pipe installation.

• Route 653 (Richardson Road) – Superstructure Replacement Project. Route will be temporarily close from Route 40 (George Washington Hwy) to Route 652 (Eureka Mill Road) scheduled to begin Nov. 20 and is planned until Dec. 31, 2021. Detour via 652, 654 and 40 to 653 will be in place.

• Adding shoulder stone on various primary and secondary routes.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Mowing on various primary routes.

• Note districtwide activities above.